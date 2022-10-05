Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top diplomats of S. Korea, El Salvador hold talks over bilateral cooperation

All News 19:35 October 05, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and El Salvador held talks in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation, the foreign ministry said.

The meeting between Foreign Minister Park Jin and his El Salvadoran counterpart, Alexandra Hill Tinoco, came as the two nations seek to deepen cooperation on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

In his opening remarks, Park stressed the importance of joint efforts to enhance "sustained, mutually beneficial and future-oriented" cooperation between the two countries, casting El Salvador as a key partner in trade, development cooperation, infrastructure and other areas.

Tinoco's visit marks the first trip by an El Salvadoran foreign minister to Seoul since 2011.

Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) shakes hands with his El Salvadoran counterpart, Alexandra Hill Tinoco, before their talks at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Oct. 5, 2022. (Yonhap)

