Top diplomats of S. Korea, El Salvador hold talks over bilateral cooperation
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and El Salvador held talks in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation, the foreign ministry said.
The meeting between Foreign Minister Park Jin and his El Salvadoran counterpart, Alexandra Hill Tinoco, came as the two nations seek to deepen cooperation on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.
In his opening remarks, Park stressed the importance of joint efforts to enhance "sustained, mutually beneficial and future-oriented" cooperation between the two countries, casting El Salvador as a key partner in trade, development cooperation, infrastructure and other areas.
Tinoco's visit marks the first trip by an El Salvadoran foreign minister to Seoul since 2011.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
Ruling party files complaint accusing MBC of misreporting Yoon's hot mic incident
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
S. Korean F-15K fighter fires 2 JADAM precision bombs in response to N.K. missile launch
-
Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
N. Korea likely to stage ICBM, nuclear tests in near future: U.S. experts
-
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to return to East Sea after N. Korea's IRBM launch: military