Jeonbuk defeat 10-man Ulsan to reach FA Cup final; FC Seoul up next

Then Ulsan broke the ice in the 13th minute, when Won Du-jae pounced on a loose ball after goalkeeper Song Bum-keun made an initial save on Valeri Qazaishvili's shot from close range. The rebound bounced all the way out to the right edge of the box. Ulsan midfielder Oh In-pyo beat everyone to the ball and teed it up for Won, who made no mistake with his right foot.