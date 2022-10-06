(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details throughout)
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said, after a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier was redeployed to the waters the previous day.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches from the Samsok area in Pyongyang between 6:01 a.m. and 6:23 a.m. It did not provide other details.
The launches came just two days after the North's intermediate-range ballistic missile launch over Japan.
"While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States," the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.
The USS Ronald Reagan returned to waters east of South Korea after it departed last week following an exercise with the South Korean Navy and then trilateral anti-submarine warfare drills involving Japan.
The carrier is expected to engage in another trilateral exercise with Japan in the international waters of the East Sea later in the day.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
Ruling party files complaint accusing MBC of misreporting Yoon's hot mic incident
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to return to East Sea after N. Korea's IRBM launch: military
-
N. Korea likely to stage ICBM, nuclear tests in near future: U.S. experts
-
S. Korean F-15K fighter fires 2 JADAM precision bombs in response to N.K. missile launch