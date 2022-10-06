Korean-language dailies

-- USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier returns to East Sea after N. Korea's IRBM launch (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Seoul fires 1 Hyunmoo-2 ballistic missile during drills with U.S., but it fell within base after abnormal flight (Kookmin Daily)

-- Seoul says Biden's letter promises more talks on inflation act (Donga Ilbo)

-- Seoul fires 1 Hyunmoo-2 ballistic missile during drills, but it fell within base after abnormal flight (Seoul Shinmun)

-- USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier returns to East Sea after N. Korea's IRBM launch (Segye Times)

-- Biden sends letter to Yoon expressing willingness for talks on IRA (Chosun Ilbo)

-- USS Ronald Reagan returns to East Sea after Pyongyang's missile launch (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Seoul fires 1 Hyunmoo-2 ballistic missile during drills, but it fell within base after abnormal flight (Hankyoreh)

-- Hyunmoo-2 ballistic missile falls within base during drills, raising concerns among S. Koreans (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Biden sends letter to Yoon expressing willingness for talks on IRA (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Biden sends letter to Yoon expressing willingness for talks on IRA (Korea Economic Daily)

