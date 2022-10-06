Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier returns to East Sea after N. Korea's IRBM launch (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Seoul fires 1 Hyunmoo-2 ballistic missile during drills with U.S., but it fell within base after abnormal flight (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seoul says Biden's letter promises more talks on inflation act (Donga Ilbo)
-- Seoul fires 1 Hyunmoo-2 ballistic missile during drills, but it fell within base after abnormal flight (Seoul Shinmun)
-- USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier returns to East Sea after N. Korea's IRBM launch (Segye Times)
-- Biden sends letter to Yoon expressing willingness for talks on IRA (Chosun Ilbo)
-- USS Ronald Reagan returns to East Sea after Pyongyang's missile launch (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Seoul fires 1 Hyunmoo-2 ballistic missile during drills, but it fell within base after abnormal flight (Hankyoreh)
-- Hyunmoo-2 ballistic missile falls within base during drills, raising concerns among S. Koreans (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Biden sends letter to Yoon expressing willingness for talks on IRA (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Biden sends letter to Yoon expressing willingness for talks on IRA (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- USS Ronald Reagan coming back (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Blast in Gangneung as missile veers inland (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul faces growing calls to acquire nuclear weapons (Korea Times)
