(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 6)

The North's move triggered fierce reactions from the international community. For starters, U.S. President Joe Biden had a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, strongly condemning the North for posing a threat to the Japanese people. President Yoon Suk-yeol also said the North's "reckless provocation" will end up facing determined responses. The U.S. called on the U.N. Security Council to meet to discuss the issue. Yet China and Russia are against the move.