(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 6)

Residents living in and around Gangreung city, Gangwon were terrified all through the night after one of the two Hyunmoo-2 ballistic missiles the South Korean military had fired on Tuesday evening in reaction to North Korea's intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) provocation earlier that day fell near the area where they live. The missile went down on a military base in the region and the warhead did not blow up. Otherwise, it could have led to massive casualties. After the news went viral, photos and videos were posted on social media. But the local fire department reportedly returned empty-handed after the military base's explanation that it was just a part of its regular training program.