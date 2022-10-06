Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:21 October 06, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/13 Cloudy 40

Incheon 19/13 Cloudy 30

Suwon 20/14 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 21/15 Rain 60

Daejeon 22/14 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 18/12 Cloudy 40

Gangneung 18/12 Rain 80

Jeonju 21/14 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 22/14 Sunny 20

Jeju 22/16 Rain 30

Daegu 22/15 Sunny 60

Busan 22/17 Rain 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!