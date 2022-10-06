Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:21 October 06, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/13 Cloudy 40
Incheon 19/13 Cloudy 30
Suwon 20/14 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 21/15 Rain 60
Daejeon 22/14 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 18/12 Cloudy 40
Gangneung 18/12 Rain 80
Jeonju 21/14 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 22/14 Sunny 20
Jeju 22/16 Rain 30
Daegu 22/15 Sunny 60
Busan 22/17 Rain 60
