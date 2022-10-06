Court confirms refugee status of Pakistanis fearing 'honor killing'
By Kim Han-joo.
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court has finalized a decision to grant refugee status to a Pakistani family who fled their home country in fear of so-called honor crimes, officials said Thursday.
Upholding a lower court's ruling, the top court sided with the Pakistanis' request for asylum here after they received threats of honor killings from family members for entering into a marriage they had disapproved of.
The ruling is the first to recognize refugee status for potential victims of honor killing after many cases in which fear of revenge was not considered as an element of risk.
The Pakistani man, whose identity has been withheld, had planned a marriage with a young Pakistan woman of a higher social class in 2016.
Her family disapproved of the couple's plan and threatened so-called honor killings for violating conservative norms governing women's relationships.
The family has since fled to South Korea.
Immigration officials, however, rejected the family's application for refugee status, citing that the man previously looked for jobs here. They filed a suit to have the decision repealed.
A lower court initially sided with the immigration office, but an appellate court overturned the decision, saying a forced marriage harms the most elementary human rights and the applicants would be in clear danger if sent back home.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
Ruling party files complaint accusing MBC of misreporting Yoon's hot mic incident
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to return to East Sea after N. Korea's IRBM launch: military
-
(3rd LD) Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
F-35A fighters operationally unready 234 times over 18-month period: lawmaker