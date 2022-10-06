U.S. burger chain Five Guys will open in Seoul next year
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- U.S. burger franchise Five Guys Burgers and Fries is coming to Seoul next year, Galleria department store said Thursday.
The luxury retailer owned by Hanwha Solutions said it inked an initial agreement with the Virginia-based burger chain Wednesday to operate the Five Guys brand in South Korea. The first store is set to open in the early half of next year, but the actual date and location has not been confirmed yet.
Galleria plans to add more than 15 Five Guys restaurants in the country over the next five years.
Established in 1986 as a Virginia-based family business, Five Guys is famous for its large portions, freshly made patties cooked in peanut oil and its flexible options that give customers more than 250,000 possible ways to order.
The chain started its global expansion in the early 2000s and has more than 1,700 stores globally, including in the United Kingdom, Germany, Malaysia and China. South Korea will become the fifth country in Asia to have a Five Guys restaurant.
The deal is the first business deal by Kim Dong-seon, the third and youngest son of South Korea's seventh-largest conglomerate head Kim Seung-youn. The junior Kim has been leading the department store's new business strategy since February.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
Ruling party files complaint accusing MBC of misreporting Yoon's hot mic incident
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to return to East Sea after N. Korea's IRBM launch: military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
F-35A fighters operationally unready 234 times over 18-month period: lawmaker