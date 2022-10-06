Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Bioplus to raise 20 bln won via stock offering

All News 10:44 October 06, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Bioplus Co. on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 20 billion won(US$14.2 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its facilities.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 690,845 preferred shares at a price of 28,950 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
