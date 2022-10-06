Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korean Air, Airbus Helicopters signs MOA for unmanned helicopter development

All News 11:21 October 06, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co. said Thursday it has signed a memorandum of agreement with Airbus Helicopters to develop unmanned reconnaissance helicopters for the South Korean military.

Under the technology partnership, Korean Air will develop an unmanned carrier-based helicopter and an unmanned helicopter for surveillance and reconnaissance purposes over South Korean islands near the western sea border with North Korea, the company said in a statement.

Airbus Helicopters has developed the uncrewed aerial system (UAS) VSR700, which has autonomous take-off and landing (ATOL) capabilities.

Korean Air aims to make presence in the world's unmanned helicopter market based on the partnership with the European aircraft manufacturer.

The national flag carrier has supplied aircraft parts to Airbus since 1987.

In this photo taken on Oct. 5, 2022, and provided by Korean Air, Park Jung-woo (R), head of the Korean carrier's aerospace business division, and Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Even pose for a photo after signing an MOA for unmanned helicopter development at Korean Air's headquarters in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

