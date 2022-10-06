Korean Air, Airbus Helicopters signs MOA for unmanned helicopter development
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co. said Thursday it has signed a memorandum of agreement with Airbus Helicopters to develop unmanned reconnaissance helicopters for the South Korean military.
Under the technology partnership, Korean Air will develop an unmanned carrier-based helicopter and an unmanned helicopter for surveillance and reconnaissance purposes over South Korean islands near the western sea border with North Korea, the company said in a statement.
Airbus Helicopters has developed the uncrewed aerial system (UAS) VSR700, which has autonomous take-off and landing (ATOL) capabilities.
Korean Air aims to make presence in the world's unmanned helicopter market based on the partnership with the European aircraft manufacturer.
The national flag carrier has supplied aircraft parts to Airbus since 1987.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
Ruling party files complaint accusing MBC of misreporting Yoon's hot mic incident
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to return to East Sea after N. Korea's IRBM launch: military
-
(3rd LD) Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
F-35A fighters operationally unready 234 times over 18-month period: lawmaker