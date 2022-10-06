The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 October 06, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.50 2.50
1-M 2.73 2.73
2-M 2.94 2.94
3-M 3.19 3.17
6-M 3.76 3.75
12-M 4.35 4.34
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
Ruling party files complaint accusing MBC of misreporting Yoon's hot mic incident
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to return to East Sea after N. Korea's IRBM launch: military
-
(3rd LD) Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
F-35A fighters operationally unready 234 times over 18-month period: lawmaker