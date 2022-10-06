(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
Ruling party files complaint accusing MBC of misreporting Yoon's hot mic incident
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to return to East Sea after N. Korea's IRBM launch: military
-
(3rd LD) Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
F-35A fighters operationally unready 234 times over 18-month period: lawmaker