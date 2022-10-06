Hong Kong star Tony Leung says he still wants to challenge new roles
By Kim Eun-jung
BUSAN, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Legendary Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chui Wai said Thursday he still wants to push the envelope of his 40-year acting career by playing unfamiliar roles in new movies.
The 60-year-old is one of the best Asian actors of his generation, acclaimed for his collaborations with Hong Kong auteur Wong Kar Wai, including "Happy Together" (1997), "In the Mood for Love" (2000) and "2046" (2004).
Leung was traveling to the southern port city of Busan as a star guest for the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) to screen his movies and meet fans. During Wednesday's opening ceremony, he received the Asian Filmmaker of the Year award for his contribution to the advancement of the Asian film industry.
"I think the first 20 years of my acting was the process of learning, and the latter 20 years was about showing what I've got," Leung said through his interpreter during a press conference.
"Now, I think I have entered the stage where I can enjoy my job as an actor with less stress and take the roles that fit my age," he added.
Well known as "a man who can speak with his eyes" to convey a complex, subtle range of emotions in dramas, Leung says he wants to play villains with complex dimension.
The actor said his Hollywood debut in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" last year gave a good chance to change his image and reach out to the global audience. In Marvel Studios' movie, he appears as the lead character's father, a multifaceted villain.
"Ten years ago, I couldn't imagine myself starring as a father. But now I think I can do that as I grow old," he said. "I also want to try the role of a serial killer."
Leung said he enjoys watching Korean movies played by Song Kang-ho and Jeon Do-yeon, who both won Cannes' acting awards like himself, and would love to work with them in the future if there are opportunities.
During the festival that runs through Oct. 14, six of Leung's films he personally selected, including aforementioned Wong Kar Wai's movies as well as "Infernal Affairs" (2002), "The Eagle Shooting Heroes" (1993) and "The Longest Nite" (1998), will be screened in the special section dedicated to his acting career.
