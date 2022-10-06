Yoon vows to enhance veterans' welfare, rights
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol vowed Thursday to enhance the welfare and rights of veterans as he marked the 70th anniversary of a veterans association's founding.
Yoon attended the 70th anniversary ceremony of the Korean Veterans Association, which was established in 1952 during the Korean War as a reserve force. The ceremony was held two days ahead of Oct. 8 Veterans Day.
"The Korean Veterans Association has been a bastion of national security for the past 70 years," Yoon said in remarks at the gathering. "The government will work actively to enhance the welfare and rights and interests of veterans who dedicated their youth on the front lines of national security."
Yoon said the veterans have raised the nation's awareness of national security by strongly condemning those "denying the identity of the Republic of Korea," including those disputing the government's conclusion that North Korea was behind the 2010 torpedo attack on a South Korean warship.
He also referred to North Korea's "growing nuclear and missile provocations and threats" and the threat to freedom and human rights around the world caused by a nation "seeking to unilaterally change the status quo by force."
