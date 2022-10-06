KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,200 UP 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 158,500 UP 11,000
LG Corp. 75,700 UP 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,300 UP 1,000
Shinsegae 233,000 DN 3,000
Boryung 10,150 UP 200
DOOSAN 83,500 UP 6,300
HITEJINRO 25,900 UP 100
DL 59,600 UP 1,400
Yuhan 53,700 DN 300
SLCORP 31,900 0
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,400 UP 1,150
DWS 47,050 UP 1,850
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,550 UP 300
HyundaiEng&Const 38,650 DN 300
DongwonInd 233,000 UP 2,500
CJ LOGISTICS 85,900 DN 700
HDC-OP 10,850 UP 200
POONGSAN 26,950 UP 300
HyundaiMipoDock 111,500 UP 7,000
IS DONGSEO 31,150 UP 900
S-Oil 84,900 DN 700
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 151,500 DN 500
LG Innotek 299,000 UP 16,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 50,000 DN 1,200
OCI 96,800 UP 2,100
LS ELECTRIC 49,550 DN 150
KorZinc 621,000 0
SamsungHvyInd 5,470 UP 120
Hanmi Science 31,650 UP 350
SamsungElecMech 120,000 UP 3,000
Hanssem 42,450 UP 800
F&F 147,000 UP 1,500
KSOE 79,600 UP 4,700
HtlShilla 74,800 UP 900
MS IND 17,900 UP 800
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,300 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 189,500 DN 500
Kogas 34,550 DN 600
HYUNDAI WIA 62,600 UP 1,800
(MORE)
