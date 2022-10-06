HMM 18,350 UP 250

LX INT 41,650 DN 100

SK hynix 89,900 UP 100

Hanwha 24,850 DN 500

DB HiTek 40,150 UP 1,150

CJ 70,200 UP 1,400

DongkukStlMill 11,650 UP 500

TaihanElecWire 1,505 UP 30

Hyundai M&F INS 29,400 DN 550

Daesang 21,950 UP 100

SGBC 40,700 UP 850

Hyosung 71,300 DN 200

DB INSURANCE 55,400 DN 100

LOTTE 37,250 DN 1,650

GCH Corp 16,450 UP 350

LotteChilsung 152,000 DN 1,500

HyundaiMtr 178,000 UP 1,000

AmoreG 26,900 UP 950

Nongshim 295,500 DN 2,500

SamsungElec 56,300 UP 300

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,600 UP 50

POSCO Holdings 224,000 UP 1,000

NHIS 9,050 UP 20

SSANGYONGCNE 5,980 UP 70

KAL 21,950 UP 50

TaekwangInd 723,000 UP 16,000

Daewoong 20,800 UP 350

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,500 UP 400

KIA CORP. 71,500 UP 400

SKNetworks 4,010 DN 15

ORION Holdings 14,950 UP 350

KCC 241,500 DN 2,500

SKBP 55,400 DN 300

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,300 UP 1,300

ShinhanGroup 34,700 DN 200

Meritz Insurance 29,750 UP 100

LS 58,300 UP 800

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES124500 UP5000

GC Corp 124,500 UP 1,000

GS E&C 22,600 DN 400

(MORE)