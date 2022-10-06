KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HMM 18,350 UP 250
LX INT 41,650 DN 100
SK hynix 89,900 UP 100
Hanwha 24,850 DN 500
DB HiTek 40,150 UP 1,150
CJ 70,200 UP 1,400
DongkukStlMill 11,650 UP 500
TaihanElecWire 1,505 UP 30
Hyundai M&F INS 29,400 DN 550
Daesang 21,950 UP 100
SGBC 40,700 UP 850
Hyosung 71,300 DN 200
DB INSURANCE 55,400 DN 100
LOTTE 37,250 DN 1,650
GCH Corp 16,450 UP 350
LotteChilsung 152,000 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 178,000 UP 1,000
AmoreG 26,900 UP 950
Nongshim 295,500 DN 2,500
SamsungElec 56,300 UP 300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,600 UP 50
POSCO Holdings 224,000 UP 1,000
NHIS 9,050 UP 20
SSANGYONGCNE 5,980 UP 70
KAL 21,950 UP 50
TaekwangInd 723,000 UP 16,000
Daewoong 20,800 UP 350
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,500 UP 400
KIA CORP. 71,500 UP 400
SKNetworks 4,010 DN 15
ORION Holdings 14,950 UP 350
KCC 241,500 DN 2,500
SKBP 55,400 DN 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,300 UP 1,300
ShinhanGroup 34,700 DN 200
Meritz Insurance 29,750 UP 100
LS 58,300 UP 800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES124500 UP5000
GC Corp 124,500 UP 1,000
GS E&C 22,600 DN 400
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(3rd LD) Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
N. Korea likely to stage ICBM, nuclear tests in near future: U.S. experts