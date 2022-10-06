KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 585,000 UP 16,000
KPIC 112,500 UP 8,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,130 UP 20
SKC 87,800 UP 2,600
GS Retail 24,900 DN 150
Ottogi 461,000 0
MERITZ SECU 3,620 UP 30
Youngpoong 679,000 DN 11,000
S-1 57,700 DN 800
ZINUS 34,600 UP 900
HANWHA AEROSPACE 61,700 DN 300
KumhoPetrochem 124,000 UP 6,500
Hanchem 184,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO 19,550 0
Mobis 201,000 DN 1,500
SamsungSecu 31,550 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 8,700 UP 160
SAMSUNG SDS 116,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,800 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,270 UP 10
LOTTE TOUR 10,800 UP 50
Hanon Systems 7,950 DN 40
SK 202,500 UP 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 20,600 UP 300
Handsome 25,700 UP 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 54,500 UP 3,500
Asiana Airlines 11,600 UP 350
COWAY 55,200 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,800 UP 1,100
HyundaiElev 23,150 UP 250
IBK 9,770 UP 10
SKTelecom 50,500 DN 400
DONGSUH 20,500 UP 300
SamsungEng 23,500 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 109,000 UP 2,500
PanOcean 4,800 UP 165
SAMSUNG CARD 30,450 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 23,100 UP 300
KT 35,450 DN 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL26200 DN100
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
N. Korea likely to stage ICBM, nuclear tests in near future: U.S. experts