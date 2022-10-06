HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,550 0

LGELECTRONICS 80,600 UP 1,400

Celltrion 170,000 DN 1,500

KT&G 87,000 UP 1,000

Doosan Enerbility 14,800 UP 550

Doosanfc 29,700 UP 300

LG Uplus 10,800 DN 100

LG Display 13,850 UP 300

Kangwonland 24,100 UP 400

NAVER 167,000 UP 3,000

Kakao 54,800 UP 300

SAMSUNG LIFE 62,900 UP 400

NCsoft 350,500 UP 4,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 47,100 DN 50

HANATOUR SERVICE 54,600 UP 600

COSMAX 50,700 UP 700

KIWOOM 75,200 DN 1,100

DSME 21,000 UP 1,650

HDSINFRA 4,755 UP 75

DWEC 4,235 DN 40

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,900 UP 750

CJ CheilJedang 402,000 0

KEPCO KPS 34,450 UP 450

LG H&H 650,000 UP 13,000

LGCHEM 583,000 UP 23,000

KEPCO E&C 55,600 UP 1,100

TKG Huchems 20,200 UP 500

DAEWOONG PHARM 156,500 DN 1,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,000 UP 1,200

KIH 48,550 UP 450

GS 44,100 UP 650

LIG Nex1 93,600 UP 2,200

Fila Holdings 29,800 DN 150

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 165,000 UP 2,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 37,350 DN 900

HANWHA LIFE 2,090 UP 10

AMOREPACIFIC 106,000 UP 2,000

FOOSUNG 12,500 UP 400

SK Innovation 153,000 DN 3,500

KBFinancialGroup 45,800 DN 700

