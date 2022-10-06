KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,550 0
LGELECTRONICS 80,600 UP 1,400
Celltrion 170,000 DN 1,500
KT&G 87,000 UP 1,000
Doosan Enerbility 14,800 UP 550
Doosanfc 29,700 UP 300
LG Uplus 10,800 DN 100
LG Display 13,850 UP 300
Kangwonland 24,100 UP 400
NAVER 167,000 UP 3,000
Kakao 54,800 UP 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,900 UP 400
NCsoft 350,500 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 47,100 DN 50
HANATOUR SERVICE 54,600 UP 600
COSMAX 50,700 UP 700
KIWOOM 75,200 DN 1,100
DSME 21,000 UP 1,650
HDSINFRA 4,755 UP 75
DWEC 4,235 DN 40
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,900 UP 750
CJ CheilJedang 402,000 0
KEPCO KPS 34,450 UP 450
LG H&H 650,000 UP 13,000
LGCHEM 583,000 UP 23,000
KEPCO E&C 55,600 UP 1,100
TKG Huchems 20,200 UP 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 156,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,000 UP 1,200
KIH 48,550 UP 450
GS 44,100 UP 650
LIG Nex1 93,600 UP 2,200
Fila Holdings 29,800 DN 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 165,000 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,350 DN 900
HANWHA LIFE 2,090 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 106,000 UP 2,000
FOOSUNG 12,500 UP 400
SK Innovation 153,000 DN 3,500
KBFinancialGroup 45,800 DN 700
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
N. Korea likely to stage ICBM, nuclear tests in near future: U.S. experts