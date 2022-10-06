KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Hansae 14,100 UP 450
Youngone Corp 43,800 DN 600
CSWIND 67,100 UP 2,800
GKL 15,150 UP 50
KOLON IND 43,950 UP 350
HanmiPharm 231,000 UP 2,500
SD Biosensor 27,700 UP 250
Meritz Financial 21,250 UP 450
BNK Financial Group 6,200 UP 10
emart 84,100 UP 400
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY360 00 UP1450
KOLMAR KOREA 37,900 UP 450
PIAM 33,300 UP 350
HANJINKAL 37,150 UP 1,000
CHONGKUNDANG 76,900 UP 700
DoubleUGames 47,250 UP 1,300
HL MANDO 46,000 UP 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 812,000 UP 5,000
Doosan Bobcat 29,300 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,000 UP 100
Netmarble 50,900 UP 100
KRAFTON 201,000 DN 1,000
HD HYUNDAI 57,900 UP 600
ORION 100,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,250 UP 150
BGF Retail 165,000 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 90,200 DN 800
HYOSUNG TNC 271,500 UP 5,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 321,500 UP 6,000
HANILCMT 11,700 UP 250
SKBS 78,400 DN 600
WooriFinancialGroup 11,100 DN 100
KakaoBank 20,250 UP 250
HYBE 131,000 UP 1,000
SK ie technology 55,000 UP 2,600
LG Energy Solution 478,000 UP 9,000
DL E&C 35,800 UP 200
kakaopay 46,850 DN 150
K Car 14,100 UP 400
SKSQUARE 38,950 UP 100
(END)
-
