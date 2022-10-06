S. Korea to offer additional US$1.7 mln in aid to flood-ravaged Pakistan
All News 16:32 October 06, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to offer an additional US$1.7 million in humanitarian aid to Pakistan, which has been hit hard by heavy torrential rains and floods since June, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
South Korea plans to deliver the relief funds through the World Food Programme and the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF), in addition to the initial $300,000 of assistance delivered in late August.
The ministry said it hopes the emergency assistance will be of help to flood victims and efforts to restore disaster-stricken regions in Pakistan.
