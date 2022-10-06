S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 6, 2022
All News 16:31 October 06, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.430 3.415 +1.5
2-year TB 4.092 4.089 +0.3
3-year TB 4.145 4.157 -1.2
10-year TB 4.102 4.102 0.0
2-year MSB 4.168 4.154 +1.4
3-year CB (AA-) 5.231 5.242 -1.1
91-day CD 3.320 3.320 0.0
