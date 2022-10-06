Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold joint naval drills in East Sea involving Reagan carrier group
SEOUL -- South Korea, the United States and Japan staged another joint naval exercise in the East Sea on Thursday with a focus on countering nuclear and missile threats from North Korea, Seoul's military said.
The exercise involving the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier strike group opened in the international waters of the sea hours after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff
-----------------
PM voices need for sweeping measures to eradicate drug crimes
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Thursday that the government needs to introduce sweeping measures to help eradicate drug crimes, as trafficking of narcotic drugs continued to expand.
"Special measures are needed for drug crimes," Han told a meeting with relevant ministers, calling for ministers to "make utmost efforts to eradicate drugs with a determination to protect people's health."
-----------------
S. Korea not on verge of foreign reserve crisis, stagflation: finance minister
SEJONG -- South Korea's finance minister said Thursday the country is not on the verge of a foreign reserve crisis or stagflation, although challenges may continue throughout the first half of 2023 amid external economic uncertainties.
"If I round up opinions from international organizations, credit appraisers, and various experts from home and abroad, chances for (a foreign reserve crisis) are very low," Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said during a meeting with reporters in the central city of Sejong.
-----------------
Hong Kong star Tony Leung says he still wants to challenge new roles
BUSAN -- Legendary Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chui Wai said Thursday he still wants to push the envelope of his 40-year acting career by playing unfamiliar roles in new movies.
The 60-year-old is one of the best Asian actors of his generation, acclaimed for his collaborations with Hong Kong auteur Wong Kar Wai, including "Happy Together" (1997), "In the Mood for Love" (2000) and "2046" (2004).
-----------------
Yoon's approval rating slips below 30 pct after hot mic incident: poll
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol saw his approval rating fall below 30 percent after he was caught on a hot mic making remarks that appeared to include less than presidential words, a poll showed Thursday.
In the poll of 1,000 voters conducted by pollsters Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research from Monday to Wednesday, 29 percent positively assessed Yoon's job performance, down 3 percentage points from two weeks ago.
-----------------
Hyunmoo-2C missile failure presumed attributable to control system glitch: JCS chief
SEOUL -- South Korea's top military officer offered a public apology Thursday for troubles and controversies related to the failure in the launch of a major ballistic missile earlier this week meant to send a warning message to North Korea.
Gen. Kim Seung-kyum, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), also cited the possibility of a control system problem at the time of the firing, speaking at an annual parliamentary audit on his organization.
-----------------
Gov't finalizes reorganization plan abolishing gender ministry, launching veterans ministry
SEOUL -- The interior ministry announced a government reorganization plan Thursday under which the gender ministry will be abolished while the veterans affairs agency will be elevated to the ministry level and a separate body for consular services will be newly established.
The plan, announced by Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, requires parliamentary approval. But it remains unclear whether the plan can pass through the National Assembly as the main opposition Democratic Party, which holds a majority, is negative about abolishing the gender ministry.
-----------------
Court recognizes effectiveness of PPP's emergency committee leadership
SEOUL -- A Seoul court on Thursday recognized the effectiveness of an emergency leadership committee of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), putting a brake on the party's ousted chair, Lee Jun-seok.
The Seoul Southern District Court dismissed three separate injunctions filed by Lee against the PPP's new emergency leadership committee led by Rep. Chung Jin-suk and six of its members.
-----------------
KBO postseason to begin Oct. 12
SEOUL -- South Korean baseball's postseason will begin next Wednesday with the wild card series, two days after the conclusion of the regular season.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) on Thursday unveiled the postseason schedule. The wild card series will be between No. 4 and No. 5 teams from the regular season, and both spots are up for grabs with the regular season scheduled to end next Monday.
(END)
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military