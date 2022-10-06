Director Cameron says 'Avatar: The Way of Water' meant for big screens
By Kim Eun-jung
BUSAN, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Oscar-winning film director James Cameron said Thursday the long-awaited sequel to his 2009 sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar" was made to be watched on big screens to create a fully immersive experience for audiences.
Ahead of its official release on Dec. 16, 18 minutes of footage of "Avatar: The Way of Water" was shown to media at a 3D theater in Busan, where the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has been under way since Wednesday.
Avatar is touted as a breakthrough in terms of its filmmaking technology and still remains the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.
Meant to be seen with 3D glasses on, the short video clip is a visual feast with compelling, vivid scenes of underwater exploration, which was shot with specialized cameras with a high-frame rate.
Cameron said advanced technology was needed to make water scenes more real and lucid, which can be best visualized when screened at digital theaters, such as IMAX 3D, 4D and Dolby Cinemas.
"It's just a fundamentally different experience," said Cameron, who virtually joined a press conference following its screening. "It creates a kind of hyper realism in scenes that are more mundane, more normal, and sometimes we need that cinematic experience."
The Canada-born director said he picked water for the second Avatar story's setting despite technological challenges because of his love for ocean and its creatures.
"That's really just about my own love and joy in the oceans as a scuba diver, as an explorer and so on," he said.
Jon Landau, the co-producer, said the upcoming film is the first of four planned Avatar films and the ambition "to do it right" in designing the big project took time to introduce the sequel.
Landau said his team decided to unveil the footage of the highly-anticipated film at BIFF to draw the attention of tech-savvy South Korean moviegoers and cinephiles who gathered at Asia's largest film festival.
"We saw the Busan film festival as a great opportunity to introduce the world of Pandora to the Asian marketplace as a whole," Landau said of the sequel during the press conference.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military