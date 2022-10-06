Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief amid N. Korea's missile launches

All News 19:24 October 06, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol met with the commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in Seoul on Thursday amid rising tensions over North Korea's missile tests, the presidential office said.

During their meeting, Commander Adm. John Aquilino told Yoon the redeployment of the U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan to South Korean waters the previous day signaled the firm U.S. commitment to the defense of South Korea, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.

