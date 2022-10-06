Yoon meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief amid N. Korea's missile launches
All News 19:24 October 06, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol met with the commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in Seoul on Thursday amid rising tensions over North Korea's missile tests, the presidential office said.
During their meeting, Commander Adm. John Aquilino told Yoon the redeployment of the U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan to South Korean waters the previous day signaled the firm U.S. commitment to the defense of South Korea, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
Main opposition presses Yoon to accept no-confidence motion against FM
-
Yoon's approval rating sinks to lowest level after hot mic incident: poll
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea rebukes redeployment of U.S. aircraft carrier to East Sea