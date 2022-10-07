(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 7)

The ministry still has many things to do to narrow gender inequality. For example, female workers still make an average 61.9 percent of what their male counterparts earn. Many women still fall victim to grave crimes including stalking murders, as seen in the recent case of a female subway worker who was killed by an ex-colleague in Sindang Station. Abolishing the ministry and transferring its tasks to the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Ministry of Employment and Labor will only end up perpetuating gender inequality. The plan also lacks national consensus, thereby deepening socioeconomic and political conflicts. Now is the time to rethink the ill-conceived plan.

(END)