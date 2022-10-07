Samsung Electronics Q3 operating earnings down 31.7 pct to 10.8 tln won
All News 08:35 October 07, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday estimated its third-quarter operating profit at 10.8 trillion won (US$7.7 billion), down 31.7 percent from a year earlier.
Revenue increased 2.7 percent to 76 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.
The operating profit was 8.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)
