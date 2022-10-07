Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Electronics Q3 operating earnings down 31.7 pct to 10.8 tln won

All News 08:35 October 07, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday estimated its third-quarter operating profit at 10.8 trillion won (US$7.7 billion), down 31.7 percent from a year earlier.

Revenue increased 2.7 percent to 76 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.

The operating profit was 8.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)

Keywords
#Samsung Electronics
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!