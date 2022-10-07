Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 07, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/11 Cloudy 20

Incheon 18/11 Cloudy 0

Suwon 19/12 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 19/13 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 20/13 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 18/12 Rain 40

Gangneung 15/13 Rain 80

Jeonju 20/13 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 20/14 Cloudy 0

Jeju 20/16 Rain 20

Daegu 21/15 Cloudy 30

Busan 22/16 Sunny 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!