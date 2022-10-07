Seoul shares open lower on U.S. losses
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street amid lingering concerns over the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening policy.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 14.42 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,223.44 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1.15 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite went down 0.68 percent, as investors await a jobs report for September due Friday (U.S. time), which would affect the Fed's monetary tightening.
In Seoul, most big-cap shares traded lower, with tech shares under heavy downward pressure.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 1.24 percent, as it reported about a 32 percent on-year decline in its preliminary third-quarter operating profit.
Chip giant SK hynix shed 0.89 percent, and LG Chem went down 0.51 percent. Samsung SDI fell 0.85 percent.
Carmakers also opened lower, with top automaker Hyundai Motor sinking 1.69 percent and its affiliate Kia falling 1.96 percent.
But battery maker LG Energy Solutions advanced 1.52 percent.
Internet giant Naver skidded 0.6 percent, and Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger Kakao Talk, sank 3.47 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,412.50 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 10.1 won from the previous session's close.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
Main opposition presses Yoon to accept no-confidence motion against FM
-
Yoon's approval rating sinks to lowest level after hot mic incident: poll
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
SoftBank chief visits Seoul amid Samsung-Arm merger speculation
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
(LEAD) 12 N.K. warplanes fly in formation, apparently stage firing drills: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rebukes redeployment of U.S. aircraft carrier to East Sea
-
Man gets 30-yr prison term for smuggling record amount of methamphetamine from Mexico
-
U.S. burger chain Five Guys will open in Seoul next year