Number of teenage drug offenders doubles over past 3 yrs
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The number of teenage drug offenders has almost doubled over the past three years, but drug education has been given to less than 4 percent of students during the same period, a lawmaker said Friday.
Teenagers accused of using drugs totaled 309 last year, up from 164 in 2019, said Rep. Kang Hoon-sik of the main opposition Democratic Party, citing data from the Korean Association Against Drug Abuse.
Between January and August this year alone, 227 have been apprehended on drug charges.
Despite the jump in teenage drug offenders, only 3.4 percent of more than 16 million elementary, middle and high school students nationwide received drug education from 2019-2021.
Kang said drug prevention education is provided to schools only upon application, and the range of mandatory education on substance abuse is too broad to raise awareness of the harm of narcotics as it also includes alcohol and cigarettes.
"People can never quit drugs forever once they start," Kang said, calling on the government to consider making the drug prevention education mandatory.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
Main opposition presses Yoon to accept no-confidence motion against FM
-
Yoon's approval rating sinks to lowest level after hot mic incident: poll
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
SoftBank chief visits Seoul amid Samsung-Arm merger speculation
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
(LEAD) 12 N.K. warplanes fly in formation, apparently stage firing drills: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rebukes redeployment of U.S. aircraft carrier to East Sea
-
Man gets 30-yr prison term for smuggling record amount of methamphetamine from Mexico
-
U.S. burger chain Five Guys will open in Seoul next year