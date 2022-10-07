S. Korea, U.S. stage combined naval exercise in East Sea
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States began another joint naval exercise, involving a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, in waters east of the Korean Peninsula on Friday in order to reinforce the allies' operational capabilities against North Korean provocations, Seoul's military said.
The allies' navies kicked off the two-day maritime maneuvering drills in the international waters of the East Sea with a plan to stage operations later to escort the USS Ronald Reagan down to waters southeast of the southern island of Jeju, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
The previous day, the allies and Japan conducted a trilateral exercise in the East Sea in a joint response to the North's launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) that overflew the Japanese archipelago Tuesday.
For the exercise, Seoul deployed the Munmu the Great destroyer and the Donghae frigate, while Washington deployed the aircraft carrier; the USS Chancellorsville, a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser; and the USS Barry, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer.
"We will continuously strengthen our firm operational capabilities and posture to respond to any North Korean provocations through this combined exercise featuring the aircraft carrier strike group redeployed to the peninsula as a measure to reinforce the execution power of America's extended deterrence," the JCS said in a press release.
Extended deterrence refers to Washington's commitment to mobilizing a full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear options, to defend its ally.
The USS Ronald Reagan returned to the East Sea on Wednesday following the North's IRBM launch. It left the waters last week following a naval exercise with the South Korean Navy and then trilateral drills with the South and Japan.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
Main opposition presses Yoon to accept no-confidence motion against FM
-
Yoon's approval rating sinks to lowest level after hot mic incident: poll
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
SoftBank chief visits Seoul amid Samsung-Arm merger speculation
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
(LEAD) 12 N.K. warplanes fly in formation, apparently stage firing drills: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rebukes redeployment of U.S. aircraft carrier to East Sea
-
Man gets 30-yr prison term for smuggling record amount of methamphetamine from Mexico
-
U.S. burger chain Five Guys will open in Seoul next year