Finance minister to leave for U.S. to attend G-20, IMF meetings
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho will leave for the United States next week to attend a Group of 20 (G-20) meeting of finance chiefs and central bankers, along with other events, his office said Friday.
Choo plans to start his six-day trip by delivering a presentation on the South Korean economy to foreign investors in New York on Tuesday (U.S. time) and briefing them on the government's new economic policies, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
He will then travel to Washington, D.C., to participate in the ministerial meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action on Wednesday, where Choo will discuss green economic policies with financial officials from 78 countries and global organizations.
Choo also plans to attend a two-day G-20 meeting of finance chiefs that will kick off on Wednesday and discuss pending issues with major economies, including the disruptions in supply chains and concerns over an economic slump.
On Friday, Choo will take part in the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) conference to discuss the current global economic situation and the role of the IMF. The committee has 24 members, with South Korea serving its two-year term since November 2020.
On the sidelines of his visit, Choo plans to meet representatives from Moody's, Fitch, and S&P -- the world's three major credit appraisers -- to exchange opinions on the direction of South Korea's economic policies.
The minister will also hold separate meetings with World Bank President David Malpass and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva during his trip, the finance ministry said.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
SoftBank chief visits Seoul amid Samsung-Arm merger speculation
-
(LEAD) Main opposition presses Yoon to accept no-confidence motion against FM
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
(LEAD) 12 N.K. warplanes fly in formation, apparently stage firing drills: S. Korean military
-
Man gets 30-yr prison term for smuggling record amount of methamphetamine from Mexico
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rebukes redeployment of U.S. aircraft carrier to East Sea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
N. Korean leader touts Putin's leadership against 'U.S. threat' in birthday message