The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 October 07, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.50 2.50
1-M 2.73 2.73
2-M 2.95 2.94
3-M 3.20 3.19
6-M 3.76 3.76
12-M 4.35 4.35
