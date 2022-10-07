Seoul shares nearly flat late Fri. morning
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks were nearly flat late Friday morning amid lingering concerns over the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening and a subsequent global economic slowdown.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 0.45 point, or 0.02 percent, to 2,238.31 as of 11:20 a.m.
The market opened markedly lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as investors await a jobs report for September due Friday (U.S. time), which would affect the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening to curb inflation.
But earlier losses were pared on individuals' buying of tech shares amid hopes for a recovery in the semiconductor industry cycle.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics grew 0.53 percent, though it reported about a 32 percent on-year decline in its preliminary third-quarter operating profit.
Battery maker LG Energy Solutions advanced 1.05 percent, and chip giant SK hynix increased 0.89 percent.
LG Chem added 1.20 percent, and Samsung SDI rose 0.51 percent.
But carmakers fell, with top automaker Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia sinking 1.12 percent each.
Internet giant Naver skidded 2.99 percent, and Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger Kakao Talk, sank 5.84 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,409.05 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 6.65 won from the previous session's close.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
SoftBank chief visits Seoul amid Samsung-Arm merger speculation
-
(LEAD) Main opposition presses Yoon to accept no-confidence motion against FM
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
(LEAD) 12 N.K. warplanes fly in formation, apparently stage firing drills: S. Korean military
-
Man gets 30-yr prison term for smuggling record amount of methamphetamine from Mexico
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rebukes redeployment of U.S. aircraft carrier to East Sea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
N. Korean leader touts Putin's leadership against 'U.S. threat' in birthday message