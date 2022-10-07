S. Korea, Thailand discuss bilateral ties, N. Korea in consultations
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Thailand have had working-level diplomatic consultations on bilateral relations and the North Korea issue, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
Chun Young-hee, head of the ministry's Korean Peninsula Peace Regime Bureau, met with Arjaree Sriratanaban, who leads the Thai foreign ministry's East Asian affairs department, in Bangkok on Thursday.
Chun briefed the Thai side on Seoul's "audacious initiative" aimed at helping Pyongyang improve its economy in return for denuclearization steps and asked for Thailand's role in getting the North to return to dialogue for denuclearization.
Thailand has maintained formal diplomatic relations with North Korea since 1975.
Sriratanaban noted North Korea's recent missile provocations were negatively affecting the peace and stability of Asia, and promised to help bring Pyongyang back to diplomacy. The two sides also agreed to communicate closely on other regional and bilateral issues.
