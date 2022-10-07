Stray Kids drops love song of its own style
By Shim Sun-ah
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Globally popular K-pop group Stray Kids returned Friday with a song depicting the universal theme of love in its own style.
Included in the band's new EP, "Maxident," released at 1 p.m., the song "Case 143" compared one's confusion from sudden feelings of love to an incident with a case number 143.
"Since the song carries diverse genres and sounds, you'll probably feel Stray Kids' signature up-tempo and energetic music style that comes up to your mind whenever you think of the group from it," member Han said during an online press conference to promote the EP.
It marks the first time that any album from the group has been fronted by a love-themed song since its debut in 2018, but it is not the first long song from the group.
"The band's previous albums have included mellow and small love songs, but we came to create this song as we needed a bigger one that can make us dance to its tune onstage," member Changbin said during the online press conference to promote the group's seventh EP.
Han and Changbin participated in composing and writing the lyrics for the main track as a member of the group's own producing unit, 3RACHA, along with Bang Chan.
"We pondered a lot to figure out how to express love while staying true to our own images. Now I think it can stand out from other love songs because it used our own straightforward way of expressing love," Changbin said.
For the EP's name, the band once again used a compound word as it did with its previous EP "Oddinary," a combination of the English words "odd" and "ordinary," to carry the message that odd things will soon be perceived as ordinary. The title "Maxident" is a compound word of "max," or "maximum," and "Incident," meaning a big incident together, according to the band.
The new EP is expected to be the first double million-selling album from the group as its preorders reached 2.24 million copies on Sept. 28, more than a week before its release.
In August, last year, Stray Kids became the first K-pop act under JYP Entertainment with a million-selling album for its second full-length album "Noeasy." "Oddinary," which was released in March this year, became the band's second album to sell more than a million copies. The album also made the band the third K-pop act to claim No. 1 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart.
Seungmin attributed the success to the support from the band's global fandom STAY, saying it still doesn't feel real.
"I think we live everyday without forgetting where we started and our love for this job, and many people have recognized and loved this attitude. So I'm grateful for this," he said.
Although the band is now in its fifth year in the job, its members always feel a lot of pressure to work on new songs because they want to show off their growth to fans, according to Bang Chan. But the pressure also serves as a stimulus for development, he said.
When asked about the group's next goal, Changbin said, "Many people gain strength from music, and I hope Stray Kids' name will come to their mind first at such moments."
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
SoftBank chief visits Seoul amid Samsung-Arm merger speculation
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
(LEAD) 12 N.K. warplanes fly in formation, apparently stage firing drills: S. Korean military
-
Man gets 30-yr prison term for smuggling record amount of methamphetamine from Mexico
-
N. Korean leader touts Putin's leadership against 'U.S. threat' in birthday message
-
Hyunmoo-2C missile failure presumed attributable to control system glitch: JCS chief
-
12 N.K. warplanes fly in formation, apparently stage firing drills: S. Korean military