LG Electronics Q3 profit estimated to have risen 25 pct on-year

All News 14:50 October 07, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Friday its preliminary third-quarter operating profit jumped around 25 percent from a year earlier.

The tech company said its profit for the July-September period was predicted to come in at 746.6 billion won (US$529 million), up 25.1 percent from 540.7 billion won from the year-ago period.

