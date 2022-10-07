S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree on more efforts against N.K. cryptocurrency theft
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Top South Korean, U.S. and Japanese nuclear envoys on Friday agreed to redouble joint efforts to block North Korea's nuclear and missile program financing through cryptocurrency theft, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
They also agreed to strengthen international cooperation to foil the secretive North's illicit trade via maritime routes.
The move came as Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, had phone consultations with his American and Japanese counterparts -- Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi -- on ways to deal with the North's continued provocations highlighted by a string of ballistic missile launches.
Concerns have also grown that Pyongyang may conduct its seventh nuclear test in the near future.
According to a U.N. Security Council report released in April, the North is suspected of having stolen as much as US$400 million worth of cryptocurrency in 2021.
The three sides also agreed to further strengthen international cooperation to prevent attempts by North Korea in evading sanctions, such as through illicit ship-to-ship transfers of goods.
(END)
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
SoftBank chief visits Seoul amid Samsung-Arm merger speculation
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
(LEAD) 12 N.K. warplanes fly in formation, apparently stage firing drills: S. Korean military
-
Man gets 30-yr prison term for smuggling record amount of methamphetamine from Mexico
-
N. Korean leader touts Putin's leadership against 'U.S. threat' in birthday message
-
Hyunmoo-2C missile failure presumed attributable to control system glitch: JCS chief
-
12 N.K. warplanes fly in formation, apparently stage firing drills: S. Korean military