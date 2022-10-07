Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 October 07, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Oct. 4 -- N. Korea fires IRBM over Japan: S. Korean military

N. Korea supports Russia's proclaimed annexation of Ukrainian territory

S. Korean F-15K fighter fires 2 JADAM precision bombs in response to N.K. missile launch

5 -- Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military

USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier returns to East Sea after N. Korea's IRBM launch

6 -- N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military

12 N.K. warplanes fly in formation, apparently stage firing drills: S. Korean military

N. Korea rebukes redeployment of U.S. aircraft carrier to East Sea

7 -- S. Korea, U.S. stage combined naval exercise in East Sea

N. Korean leader touts Putin's leadership against 'U.S. threat' in birthday message

S. Korea seeks to allow public access to N. Korean broadcasts to promote mutual understanding: minister
