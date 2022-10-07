KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 591,000 UP 6,000
KPIC 112,500 0
GS Retail 24,550 DN 350
NHIS 9,100 UP 50
DB INSURANCE 56,300 UP 900
GC Corp 119,500 DN 5,000
LS 61,300 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES122000 DN2500
GS E&C 22,650 UP 50
SLCORP 30,100 DN 1,800
Yuhan 54,600 UP 900
SamsungElec 56,200 DN 100
Ottogi 457,000 DN 4,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,200 UP 70
SKC 92,600 UP 4,800
DongwonInd 234,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,350 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 196,000 UP 6,500
Kogas 36,050 UP 1,500
kakaopay 40,100 DN 6,750
LS ELECTRIC 49,600 UP 50
SamsungHvyInd 5,490 UP 20
KSOE 80,100 UP 500
Hanssem 42,200 DN 250
F&F 145,500 DN 1,500
OCI 95,700 DN 1,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,350 DN 2,650
MS IND 17,900 0
MERITZ SECU 3,620 0
HtlShilla 75,800 UP 1,000
KorZinc 610,000 DN 11,000
Hanmi Science 31,650 0
SamsungElecMech 119,000 DN 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,300 0
ShinhanGroup 35,450 UP 750
HITEJINRO 25,900 0
CJ LOGISTICS 83,200 DN 2,700
Meritz Insurance 29,850 UP 100
IBK 9,970 UP 200
COWAY 55,500 UP 300
