SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 591,000 UP 6,000

KPIC 112,500 0

GS Retail 24,550 DN 350

NHIS 9,100 UP 50

DB INSURANCE 56,300 UP 900

GC Corp 119,500 DN 5,000

LS 61,300 UP 3,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES122000 DN2500

GS E&C 22,650 UP 50

SLCORP 30,100 DN 1,800

Yuhan 54,600 UP 900

SamsungElec 56,200 DN 100

Ottogi 457,000 DN 4,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,200 UP 70

SKC 92,600 UP 4,800

DongwonInd 234,500 UP 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,350 UP 50

SamsungF&MIns 196,000 UP 6,500

Kogas 36,050 UP 1,500

kakaopay 40,100 DN 6,750

LS ELECTRIC 49,600 UP 50

SamsungHvyInd 5,490 UP 20

KSOE 80,100 UP 500

Hanssem 42,200 DN 250

F&F 145,500 DN 1,500

OCI 95,700 DN 1,100

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,350 DN 2,650

MS IND 17,900 0

MERITZ SECU 3,620 0

HtlShilla 75,800 UP 1,000

KorZinc 610,000 DN 11,000

Hanmi Science 31,650 0

SamsungElecMech 119,000 DN 1,000

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,300 0

ShinhanGroup 35,450 UP 750

HITEJINRO 25,900 0

CJ LOGISTICS 83,200 DN 2,700

Meritz Insurance 29,850 UP 100

IBK 9,970 UP 200

COWAY 55,500 UP 300

(MORE)