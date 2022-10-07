KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DONGSUH 20,650 UP 150
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,400 UP 600
LOTTE TOUR 10,650 DN 150
SamsungEng 23,600 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 110,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 4,775 DN 25
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL26450 UP250
SAMSUNG CARD 30,700 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 23,250 UP 150
KT 34,750 DN 700
Hanwha 25,000 UP 150
DB HiTek 40,700 UP 550
CJ 70,800 UP 600
DongkukStlMill 11,550 DN 100
LX INT 41,650 0
DOOSAN 85,100 UP 1,600
TaihanElecWire 1,525 UP 20
Hyundai M&F INS 30,000 UP 600
Daesang 21,800 DN 150
SKNetworks 4,060 UP 50
LG Innotek 295,500 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 153,500 UP 2,000
HMM 18,200 DN 150
HYUNDAI WIA 61,100 DN 1,500
HyundaiMipoDock 111,000 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 30,450 DN 700
Mobis 202,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 59,400 DN 2,300
S-Oil 84,200 DN 700
S-1 55,700 DN 2,000
ZINUS 34,900 UP 300
DWS 47,450 UP 400
Hanchem 184,500 UP 500
KEPCO 19,350 DN 200
SamsungSecu 31,750 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 8,530 DN 170
SKTelecom 50,200 DN 300
HyundaiElev 22,900 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDS 117,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,650 DN 4,150
(MORE)
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
SoftBank chief visits Seoul amid Samsung-Arm merger speculation
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
(LEAD) 12 N.K. warplanes fly in formation, apparently stage firing drills: S. Korean military
-
Man gets 30-yr prison term for smuggling record amount of methamphetamine from Mexico
-
N. Korean leader touts Putin's leadership against 'U.S. threat' in birthday message
-
Hyunmoo-2C missile failure presumed attributable to control system glitch: JCS chief
-
12 N.K. warplanes fly in formation, apparently stage firing drills: S. Korean military