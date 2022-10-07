DONGSUH 20,650 UP 150

LOTTE SHOPPING 89,400 UP 600

LOTTE TOUR 10,650 DN 150

SamsungEng 23,600 UP 100

SAMSUNG C&T 110,500 UP 1,500

PanOcean 4,775 DN 25

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL26450 UP250

SAMSUNG CARD 30,700 UP 250

CheilWorldwide 23,250 UP 150

KT 34,750 DN 700

Hanwha 25,000 UP 150

DB HiTek 40,700 UP 550

CJ 70,800 UP 600

DongkukStlMill 11,550 DN 100

LX INT 41,650 0

DOOSAN 85,100 UP 1,600

TaihanElecWire 1,525 UP 20

Hyundai M&F INS 30,000 UP 600

Daesang 21,800 DN 150

SKNetworks 4,060 UP 50

LG Innotek 295,500 DN 3,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 153,500 UP 2,000

HMM 18,200 DN 150

HYUNDAI WIA 61,100 DN 1,500

HyundaiMipoDock 111,000 DN 500

IS DONGSEO 30,450 DN 700

Mobis 202,000 UP 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 59,400 DN 2,300

S-Oil 84,200 DN 700

S-1 55,700 DN 2,000

ZINUS 34,900 UP 300

DWS 47,450 UP 400

Hanchem 184,500 UP 500

KEPCO 19,350 DN 200

SamsungSecu 31,750 UP 200

KG DONGBU STL 8,530 DN 170

SKTelecom 50,200 DN 300

HyundaiElev 22,900 DN 250

SAMSUNG SDS 117,000 UP 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 46,650 DN 4,150

(MORE)