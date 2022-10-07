KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KUMHOTIRE 3,220 DN 50
Hanon Systems 7,970 UP 20
SK 206,000 UP 3,500
ShinpoongPharm 20,050 DN 550
Handsome 25,550 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 54,000 DN 500
Asiana Airlines 11,900 UP 300
DL 59,500 DN 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,550 UP 50
KIA CORP. 71,000 DN 500
SK hynix 91,200 UP 1,300
Youngpoong 651,000 DN 28,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,200 UP 550
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,900 UP 1,350
ORION Holdings 14,900 DN 50
KCC 246,500 UP 5,000
SKBP 54,700 DN 700
AmoreG 25,650 DN 1,250
HyundaiMtr 175,500 DN 2,500
Shinsegae 232,500 DN 500
Nongshim 296,000 UP 500
SGBC 39,500 DN 1,200
Hyosung 72,400 UP 1,100
LOTTE 37,950 UP 700
GCH Corp 16,000 DN 450
LotteChilsung 153,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,460 DN 140
POSCO Holdings 226,500 UP 2,500
Daewoong 20,400 DN 400
TaekwangInd 721,000 DN 2,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,930 DN 50
KAL 22,450 UP 500
LG Corp. 76,800 UP 1,100
POSCO CHEMICAL 161,500 UP 3,000
Boryung 9,970 DN 180
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,600 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,200 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 134,500 UP 10,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 52,900 DN 1,700
COSMAX 49,450 DN 1,250
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
SoftBank chief visits Seoul amid Samsung-Arm merger speculation
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
(LEAD) 12 N.K. warplanes fly in formation, apparently stage firing drills: S. Korean military
Man gets 30-yr prison term for smuggling record amount of methamphetamine from Mexico
N. Korean leader touts Putin's leadership against 'U.S. threat' in birthday message
Hyunmoo-2C missile failure presumed attributable to control system glitch: JCS chief
12 N.K. warplanes fly in formation, apparently stage firing drills: S. Korean military