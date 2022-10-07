KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KIWOOM 76,100 UP 900
DSME 20,400 DN 600
HDSINFRA 4,675 DN 80
LG Uplus 10,700 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,800 UP 2,900
KT&G 87,100 UP 100
Celltrion 166,000 DN 4,000
Doosan Enerbility 14,550 DN 250
Doosanfc 30,400 UP 700
LG Display 13,650 DN 200
Kangwonland 24,200 UP 100
NAVER 160,000 DN 7,000
Kakao 50,900 DN 3,900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,450 DN 450
CJ CheilJedang 402,000 0
NCsoft 349,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 33,150 DN 1,300
LG H&H 650,000 0
LGCHEM 589,000 UP 6,000
KEPCO E&C 54,400 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 46,800 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,200 DN 1,350
LGELECTRONICS 81,700 UP 1,100
DWEC 4,235 0
TKG Huchems 19,900 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 154,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,800 DN 200
KIH 49,000 UP 450
Fila Holdings 30,550 UP 750
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 164,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,850 UP 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,115 UP 25
LIG Nex1 90,100 DN 3,500
AMOREPACIFIC 105,500 DN 500
GS 44,450 UP 350
FOOSUNG 12,400 DN 100
SK Innovation 158,500 UP 5,500
POONGSAN 26,400 DN 550
KBFinancialGroup 45,900 UP 100
Hansae 14,100 0
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
SoftBank chief visits Seoul amid Samsung-Arm merger speculation
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
(LEAD) 12 N.K. warplanes fly in formation, apparently stage firing drills: S. Korean military
Man gets 30-yr prison term for smuggling record amount of methamphetamine from Mexico
N. Korean leader touts Putin's leadership against 'U.S. threat' in birthday message
Hyunmoo-2C missile failure presumed attributable to control system glitch: JCS chief
