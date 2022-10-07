Youngone Corp 43,650 DN 150

CSWIND 65,700 DN 1,400

GKL 15,850 UP 700

KOLON IND 44,850 UP 900

HanmiPharm 232,500 UP 1,500

SD Biosensor 26,950 DN 750

Meritz Financial 21,750 UP 500

BNK Financial Group 6,320 UP 120

emart 84,500 UP 400

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY357 50 DN250

KOLMAR KOREA 37,700 DN 200

PIAM 33,250 DN 50

HANJINKAL 37,000 DN 150

CHONGKUNDANG 76,600 DN 300

DoubleUGames 46,800 DN 450

HL MANDO 46,000 0

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 811,000 DN 1,000

Doosan Bobcat 29,500 UP 200

H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,850 DN 150

Netmarble 50,200 DN 700

KRAFTON 191,500 DN 9,500

HD HYUNDAI 59,100 UP 1,200

ORION 101,000 UP 500

ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,150 UP 750

HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,100 DN 150

BGF Retail 168,000 UP 3,000

SKCHEM 85,700 DN 4,500

HDC-OP 10,800 DN 50

HYOSUNG TNC 278,500 UP 7,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 322,000 UP 500

HANILCMT 11,800 UP 100

SKBS 72,500 DN 5,900

WooriFinancialGroup 11,400 UP 300

KakaoBank 18,350 DN 1,900

HYBE 123,000 DN 8,000

SK ie technology 54,000 DN 1,000

LG Energy Solution 482,500 UP 4,500

DL E&C 36,000 UP 200

K Car 13,500 DN 600

SKSQUARE 38,900 DN 50

