KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 43,650 DN 150
CSWIND 65,700 DN 1,400
GKL 15,850 UP 700
KOLON IND 44,850 UP 900
HanmiPharm 232,500 UP 1,500
SD Biosensor 26,950 DN 750
Meritz Financial 21,750 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 6,320 UP 120
emart 84,500 UP 400
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY357 50 DN250
KOLMAR KOREA 37,700 DN 200
PIAM 33,250 DN 50
HANJINKAL 37,000 DN 150
CHONGKUNDANG 76,600 DN 300
DoubleUGames 46,800 DN 450
HL MANDO 46,000 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 811,000 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 29,500 UP 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,850 DN 150
Netmarble 50,200 DN 700
KRAFTON 191,500 DN 9,500
HD HYUNDAI 59,100 UP 1,200
ORION 101,000 UP 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,150 UP 750
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,100 DN 150
BGF Retail 168,000 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 85,700 DN 4,500
HDC-OP 10,800 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 278,500 UP 7,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 322,000 UP 500
HANILCMT 11,800 UP 100
SKBS 72,500 DN 5,900
WooriFinancialGroup 11,400 UP 300
KakaoBank 18,350 DN 1,900
HYBE 123,000 DN 8,000
SK ie technology 54,000 DN 1,000
LG Energy Solution 482,500 UP 4,500
DL E&C 36,000 UP 200
K Car 13,500 DN 600
SKSQUARE 38,900 DN 50
(END)
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
SoftBank chief visits Seoul amid Samsung-Arm merger speculation
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
(LEAD) 12 N.K. warplanes fly in formation, apparently stage firing drills: S. Korean military
-
Man gets 30-yr prison term for smuggling record amount of methamphetamine from Mexico
-
N. Korean leader touts Putin's leadership against 'U.S. threat' in birthday message
-
Hyunmoo-2C missile failure presumed attributable to control system glitch: JCS chief
-
12 N.K. warplanes fly in formation, apparently stage firing drills: S. Korean military