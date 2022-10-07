Nat'l Assembly speaker to go on 3-nation trip to Africa, Middle East
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo will leave for Ethiopia this weekend, kicking off a three-nation trip to Africa and the Middle East, Kim's office said Friday.
Kim will first visit Ethiopia on Sunday to meet with Ethiopia's President Sahle-Work Zewde, head to Rwanda on Tuesday to attend a general meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and travel to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.
Kim plans to meet with the countries' parliamentary leaders to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo and discuss cooperation in various matters, including energy, health and environment.
