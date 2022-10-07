LG Energy Solution shifts to operating profit in Q3
All News 16:30 October 07, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. on Friday estimated its third-quarter operating profit at 521.9 billion won (US$369.5 million), turning from a loss of 372.8 billion won a year earlier.
Sales increased 89.9 percent to 7.64 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.
The operating profit was 13.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
SoftBank chief visits Seoul amid Samsung-Arm merger speculation
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
Most Saved
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
(LEAD) 12 N.K. warplanes fly in formation, apparently stage firing drills: S. Korean military
-
Man gets 30-yr prison term for smuggling record amount of methamphetamine from Mexico
-
N. Korean leader touts Putin's leadership against 'U.S. threat' in birthday message
-
12 N.K. warplanes fly in formation, apparently stage firing drills: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) 12 N. Korean warplanes fly in formation, apparently stage air-to-surface firing drills: S. Korean military