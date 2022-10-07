S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 7, 2022
All News 16:47 October 07, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.487 3.430 +5.7
2-year TB 4.180 4.092 +8.8
3-year TB 4.276 4.145 +13.1
10-year TB 4.214 4.102 +11.2
2-year MSB 4.238 4.168 +7.0
3-year CB (AA-) 5.358 5.231 +12.7
91-day CD 3.320 3.320 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
SoftBank chief visits Seoul amid Samsung-Arm merger speculation
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
Most Saved
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
(LEAD) 12 N.K. warplanes fly in formation, apparently stage firing drills: S. Korean military
-
Man gets 30-yr prison term for smuggling record amount of methamphetamine from Mexico
-
N. Korean leader touts Putin's leadership against 'U.S. threat' in birthday message
-
12 N.K. warplanes fly in formation, apparently stage firing drills: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) 12 N. Korean warplanes fly in formation, apparently stage air-to-surface firing drills: S. Korean military