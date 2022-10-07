World military culture expo opens in Gyeryong
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- An international military culture expo opened in a central South Korean city Friday with an aim to showcase the country's advanced defense capabilities, enhance mutual understanding among world militaries and promote global peace.
The Gyeryong World Military Culture Expo is to run through Oct. 23 on a runway just next to the Gyeryongdae military headquarters, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, under the theme of "K-Military, Harmony for Peace." It is co-hosted by South Chungcheong Province and Gyeryong City.
The selection of the venue -- where the headquarters of South Korea's Army, Air Force and Navy are located -- is intended to highlight the country's unflagging hope for lasting peace on the divided Korean Peninsula, according to organizers.
Some 3,500 people attended its opening ceremony, including South Chungcheong Province Gov. Kim Tae-heum and Gyeryong Mayor Lee Eung-wu. The ceremony was marked by various performances, including one by the South Korean Air Force's aerobatic team, the Black Eagles.
"Citizens' passionate patriotism and soldiers' robust sense of duty make today's strong security and peace," Gov. Kim said in his opening address. "I hope that at this expo, you will take a firsthand look at the history of our military's national defense, its value and the importance of peace."
The expo features performances by military bands from the United States, Britain, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mongolia, Thailand and other countries, as well as exhibitions of military cultures and equipment, and various other programs.
Organizers have said they aim to attract more than 1.3 million visitors, including 70,000 foreigners, to the international event.
Throughout the expo, organizers will run various facilities, including the Korean Hope Pavilion showcasing South Korea's efforts to reemerge from the ashes of the 1950-53 Korean War and build a sturdy military for enduring peace on the peninsula.
The Korean National Defense Pavilion will also be set up to introduce the history of South Korea's military, its technological advancements and key weapons systems, like the Army's K9 self-propelled howitzers.
At the World Military Culture & Life Pavilion, visitors can get a glimpse into military food, clothing, equipment, medals, insignias and customs of various countries across the globe, according to organizers.
