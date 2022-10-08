Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 08, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/11 Cloudy 20

Incheon 20/11 Cloudy 20

Suwon 21/11 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 22/10 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 22/10 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 20/08 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 18/11 Rain 30

Jeonju 22/10 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 23/12 Cloudy 30

Jeju 21/16 Rain 60

Daegu 21/10 Cloudy 20

Busan 22/14 Sunny 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!