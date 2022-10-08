Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- Korea, Japan put aside historic feud, stick together in drills (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Samsung's Q3 operating profit plunges 32 pct; Seoul's current account swings to reds (Kookmin Daily)
-- Economy, chipmakers struggle; Samsung's Q3 operating profit dips 32 pct (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's current account turns to deficit for first time in 4 months (Segye Times)
-- Lee criticizes military ties with Japan over Seoul-Washington-Tokyo joint drills (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Current account worsens to 3.05 bln-won deficit (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- The Standard Korean Language Dictionary (Hankyoreh)
-- Current account deficit, Samsung's earning shock strike on single day (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Economy-driving chipmaker enters hungry winter; Q3 operating profit nose-dives 32 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'No recession, no inflation control': Fed (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
SoftBank chief visits Seoul amid Samsung-Arm merger speculation
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
(LEAD) USFK brings new equipment to THAAD base to complete upgrade program
(LEAD) 12 N.K. warplanes fly in formation, apparently stage firing drills: S. Korean military
N. Korean leader touts Putin's leadership against 'U.S. threat' in birthday message
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
N. Korea draws up guidelines for emergency health crisis, natural disasters